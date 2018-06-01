Georgia hosts head of German General Staff

The chairperson of the German General Staff General Eberhard Zorn has come to Georgia for a two-day visit to familiarize himself with Georgia’s defence and military achievements and to find the ways for further cooperation between the two countries, Agenda reports.

During the meeting with Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria the two discussed Georgia’s contribution to international peace and security, military education topics, and cooperation for radioactive, chemical and biologic issues.

"The visit confirms how deep, comprehensive and perspective is the Georgian-German defence cooperation is,” Izoria said, and thanked Zorn for his country’s continued support to Georgia’s military and defence development.

Zorn has already visited the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Centre in the outskirts of Tbilisi.

