Protesters block Tbilisi’s central avenue demanding interior, justice ministers to resign

11 June 2018 05:04 (UTC+04:00)

A group of Georgian protesters, demanding justice for two slain teenagers, on Sunday installed three tents to block traffic at Tbilisi’s central street, the Rustaveli Avenue.

The rally was organized by Zaza Saralidze, whose son David, along with friend Levan Dadunashvili, was killed in a mass brawl in December 2017. On May 31, the Tbilisi city court dismissed the prosecutor’s evidence as unfounded, allowing two suspects in the high-profile case to walk free. David’s father said that the double murder had not been investigated properly, while the prosecutors were "covering up those responsible for the murder of his son." He initiated the rally demanding Prosecutor General Irakly Shotadze’s resignation, causing the latter to step down.

Saralidze said in a speech on Sunday evening that he demanded that "those who killed [his] son be established and brought to justice," together with "police officers and prosecutors who gave their protection to the murderers."

After the public call, a group of protesters removed three tents from the sidewalk and installed them on the road, Currently, Saralidze, along with several dozens of supporters, remain in those tents.

The move came hours after Saralidze called for resignation of Interior Minister Georgy Gakharia and Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani.

"Gakharia assumed control over this investigation, but failed to achieve any practical result. I demand his resignation and will stay here until all my demands are met," Saralidze said. "Tsulukiani must resign as well, a new prosecutor should be nominated by the public, by non-governmental organizations whom we trust."

Georgia’s legal consultants, academic circles and community leaders are currently debating on the candidacy of the country’s new chief prosecutor.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Georgian, NATO experts review defence initiative in Tbilisi conference
Georgia 5 June 13:30
İnitiator of protests in Tbilisi ready to stop protest in case of detaining killers of his son
Georgia 3 June 20:42
Brazilian truck drivers protest fuel price hike
Other News 22 May 03:28
Tbilisi hosts the congress of Baltic, Black Sea courts
Georgia 17 May 10:07
Uzbekistan, Georgia mull development of transit freight
Economy news 15 May 17:28
Thousands of people protest in Istanbul against Israel's actions in Gaza (PHOTO)
Turkey 14 May 23:12
Tbilisi continues to "protest with dance" over club raids
Georgia 13 May 18:37
Opposition holds rally in Republic Square in Yerevan
Armenia 7 May 22:54
Protests start in Paris against Macron’s socio-economic policy
Europe 5 May 18:37
Armenia's ruling party withdraws prime minister candidate
Armenia 28 April 21:49
Pashinyan demands to appoint extraordinary parliamentary election in Armenia
Armenia 27 April 22:13
Rights group says 63 dead, 15 missing from Nicaragua unrest
Other News 27 April 01:55
277 detained in Yerevan
Other News 22 April 21:33
EU demands release of detained oppositionists in Armenia
Armenia 22 April 19:26
228 demonstrators detained in Yerevan
Armenia 22 April 17:06
Seven demonstrators hospitalized in Yerevan after clashes with police
Armenia 22 April 16:40
Protesters to resume blocking city streets in Yerevan tomorrow
Armenia 19 April 23:30
Protesters in Yerevan block central streets
Armenia 17 April 01:01