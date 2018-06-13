State Minister for Asylum and Migration of Belgium visits Georgia

The State Minister for Asylum, Migration and Administrative Simplification of Belgium Theo Francken has arrived in Georgia to discuss migration and several related issues with state officials of Georgia, Agenda reports.

During his meeting with Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia Francken familiarised himself with reforms in Georgia which aim to decrease the number of illegal migrants in the EU from Georgia.

Francken and Gakharia stated that their countries enjoy "very fruitful” cooperation for migration and that Georgia 100 percent meets the requests of Belgium over the readmission of Georgian nationals who are residing illegally in Belgium.

"As Georgia is in the safe country list of Belgium, no one from Georgia can receive political asylum in the country,” the Interior Ministry of Georgia reported.

Francken has also met with the Georgian Refugee Minister Sozar Subari, who evaluated the visit as "very important”.

Subari said that Belgium is one of the devoted supporters of Georgia in the EU.

