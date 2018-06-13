Georgian PM announces resignation

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has announced his resignation, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reports June 13.

"I have tried to be the prime minister of every citizen,” he said at a briefing. “I have been and I am a team player. Therefore, I notice the sentiments in the team and I make a decision that any head of the team must make in such a situation. I am leaving my position today."

The entire government will resign in connection with the resignation of the prime minister.

Possible resignation of the government was discussed in the society since large-scale rallies were launched in the center of Tbilisi on May 31. The rally participants demanded "restoration of justice" and the resignation of the prime minister.

