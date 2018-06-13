Georgian PM announces resignation

13 June 2018 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has announced his resignation, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reports June 13.

"I have tried to be the prime minister of every citizen,” he said at a briefing. “I have been and I am a team player. Therefore, I notice the sentiments in the team and I make a decision that any head of the team must make in such a situation. I am leaving my position today."

The entire government will resign in connection with the resignation of the prime minister.

Possible resignation of the government was discussed in the society since large-scale rallies were launched in the center of Tbilisi on May 31. The rally participants demanded "restoration of justice" and the resignation of the prime minister.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:59
State Minister for Asylum and Migration of Belgium visits Georgia
Georgia 10:46
President Aliyev attends TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12 June 18:43
Azerbaijani enterprise may establish export to Georgia, Central Asian countries
Business 11 June 20:51
Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia down
Economy news 11 June 17:57
Georgia seeks to reduce public administration costs using blockchain technology
Georgia 11 June 11:08
Georgian ex-FM: TANAP to supply gas not only to Turkey, but also to Europe
Oil&Gas 10 June 15:10
Georgian PM thanks US government for continuous support, looks forward for further cooperation
Georgia 9 June 15:07
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
SOCAR reveals gas supply volumes to Georgia
Oil&Gas 7 June 17:06
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
Georgia to sever diplomatic ties with Syria after recognition of separatists
Georgia 6 June 01:33
Georgian expert: Multilateral co-op formats to shape region’s future
Business 5 June 20:54
Azerbaijan plans to speed up passenger, cargo inspection on border with Georgia
Economy news 5 June 16:58
Georgian, NATO experts review defence initiative in Tbilisi conference
Georgia 5 June 13:30
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 5 June 10:33
Council of Europe launches new project to fight against discrimination, hate speech in Georgia
Europe 4 June 11:00
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 4 June 10:00