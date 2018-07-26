Georgian FM discusses US-Georgia strategic partnership issues in Washington DC

26 July 2018 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani has held a meeting with experts of US think tanks and research centres as part of his visit to Washington DC yesterday, Agenda reports.

The strategic partnership between the US and Georgia was the major topic during the meeting, as well as Georgia’s integration process into NATO, and the country’s geostrategic importance in transnational energy and transport projects.

David Zalkaliani also provided information to US organisations about reforms planned by the Georgian government.

"Special emphasis has been put on NATO’s recent summit in Brussels and its results in terms of security across the Black Sea region, as well as the practical directions of further NATO-Georgia cooperation”, MFA said in a release today.

Foreign Minister Zalkaliani is visiting Washington DC on the invitation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to participate in an international conference on freedom of religion attended by foreign ministers from more than 20 other countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North Korea to transfer remains of U.S. soldiers from Korean War on Friday
Other News 13:31
Trump team preparing economic plan as part of Mideast peace proposal
US 11:45
Blast outside U.S. embassy in China injures suspect
US 11:37
EU offers trade concessions in talks with Trump
US 00:42
Russian goods may capture place of US products on Chinese market — industry minister
Russia 25 July 19:36
U.S. crude inventories down 6 million barrels
Oil&Gas 25 July 18:54
Latest
North Korea to transfer remains of U.S. soldiers from Korean War on Friday
Other News 13:31
Quake hits Turkish resort town
Turkey 13:26
IRGC commander: Red Sea no longer safe for US
Politics 13:21
Iran launches construction of major solar plant
Business 13:02
Kazakhstan imposes restrictions on chicken import from Russia
Economy news 13:01
“I want to discover whole world with Baku Higher Oil School”,
Society 12:53
SOCAR AQS creates joint venture with KCA Deutag
Oil&Gas 12:44
Iran enjoys positive balance in trade with China
Business 12:41
Iranian official highlights role of Maku zone in boost of regional trade
Business 12:40