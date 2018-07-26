Georgian FM discusses US-Georgia strategic partnership issues in Washington DC

Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani has held a meeting with experts of US think tanks and research centres as part of his visit to Washington DC yesterday, Agenda reports.

The strategic partnership between the US and Georgia was the major topic during the meeting, as well as Georgia’s integration process into NATO, and the country’s geostrategic importance in transnational energy and transport projects.

David Zalkaliani also provided information to US organisations about reforms planned by the Georgian government.

"Special emphasis has been put on NATO’s recent summit in Brussels and its results in terms of security across the Black Sea region, as well as the practical directions of further NATO-Georgia cooperation”, MFA said in a release today.

Foreign Minister Zalkaliani is visiting Washington DC on the invitation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to participate in an international conference on freedom of religion attended by foreign ministers from more than 20 other countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news