Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia launches reforms in temporary detention centres

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened dispensaries and upgraded video monitoring systems in temporary detention centres, Agenda.ge reports.

The new facilities were opened in detention centres in Mtskheta, Sagarejo, Kvareli, Zestaponi and Poti.

Doctors in isolators will provide medications, medical supplies, and even medical and dental treatment. The Interior Ministry reports that doctors received training from the European Council before being assigned.

The project was initiated in the beginning of 2018 and was previously recommended by the Ombudsman.

Moreover, the ministry improved technical equipment in the isolators, including surveillance systems, which will help to prevent human rights violations.

