PM Bakhtadze says visa liberalisation has to be carried out responsibly

22 November 2018 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Georgia, Mamuka Bakhtadze, has emphasised the importance of the responsible implementation of the visa liberalisation tool by Georgians, Agenda.ge reports.

Answering the question about the possible risks regarding visa liberalisation in Brussels yesterday PM Bakhtadze said that despite Georgia being the best performing country in terms of EU integration, ‘each Georgian citizen has to understand that visa liberalisation should be carried out responsibly.

“More and more states acknowledge Georgia as a safe country what is the prerequisite of solving a problem connected with violations of visa free rules. Responsible units are actively working on a daily basis from both sides and this is a process. I am far from the assessment that there are any risks threatening the visa liberalisation tool,” he said.

He has also mentioned that since the enactment of the visa liberalisation agreement, the government has been actively working with European partners to minimise risks and avoid irresponsible use of this ‘historic achievement’.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armies holding Eternity 2018 drills
Politics 18:48
Cavusoglu: EU must accept Turkey as its member
Turkey 16:04
EU allocates 10M euros to Uzbekistan, part of it for dev't of blockchain
ICT 15:56
EU to allocate grant to Azerbaijan's agency for SME development
Economy news 15:10
WB, EU to promote rural women’s entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:06
Modernising Tbilisi’s streets: new bicycle track, bus lane opens in Saburtalo district
Georgia 13:52
Latest
Japan hopes to develop tourism relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 19:55
Iranian provinces to benefit from Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway - MP
Economy news 19:44
Iran discloses volume of exported industrial products
Economy news 19:22
Launch date of airport in Turkey's northeast revealed
Economy news 18:58
Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armies holding Eternity 2018 drills
Politics 18:48
Azerbaijan exposes int’l terrorism financing network (PHOTO)
Politics 18:26
Big Azerbaijani-financed project in Montenegro to be commissioned in 2019
Economy news 18:20
Which city produces nearly 90% of Kazakh tea?
Economy news 18:03
Russian bank, working with Karabakh separatists, rapidly losing partners, clients
Economy news 17:53