PM Bakhtadze says visa liberalisation has to be carried out responsibly

Prime Minister of Georgia, Mamuka Bakhtadze, has emphasised the importance of the responsible implementation of the visa liberalisation tool by Georgians, Agenda.ge reports.

Answering the question about the possible risks regarding visa liberalisation in Brussels yesterday PM Bakhtadze said that despite Georgia being the best performing country in terms of EU integration, ‘each Georgian citizen has to understand that visa liberalisation should be carried out responsibly.

“More and more states acknowledge Georgia as a safe country what is the prerequisite of solving a problem connected with violations of visa free rules. Responsible units are actively working on a daily basis from both sides and this is a process. I am far from the assessment that there are any risks threatening the visa liberalisation tool,” he said.

He has also mentioned that since the enactment of the visa liberalisation agreement, the government has been actively working with European partners to minimise risks and avoid irresponsible use of this ‘historic achievement’.

