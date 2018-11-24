Historic interior paintings of old Tbilisi house restored

24 November 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi is famous for its old, remarkable houses hidden in different districts of the city and amazing entrance halls with unique design and paintings, which step by step are being renovated, agenda.ge reports.

A residential home at 42 Tabukashvili is among the recently restored buildings featuring a hallway of colourful illustrations of seasons of the year from the 19th century.

The door, mosaic floor and the whole entrance hall has been completely restored.

A total of 119,000 GEL was spent on the renovation works from the municipal budget.

