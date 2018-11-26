Interior Minister takes responsibility to ensure peaceful elections throughout the country

26 November 2018 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia guarantees that the runoff elections will be held in a peaceful environment, Agenda.ge reports.

“I take responsibility for the elections being held in a peaceful environment. Our daily life has become overwhelmed with concern over elections. We should not live only from one election to the next. We should have big, bright goals,” Gakharia said.

He has also provided information about violations in the pre-election period and said that an investigation is ongoing into the actions of 21 people regarding violations some of which have political context.

