Georgian president cancels visit to Belarus, returning to Tbilisi

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has cancelled her visit to Belarus and is returning to Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to TASS news agency.

“The president of Georgia is going to the airport, permission has been given for the departure of the plane,” the source said.

The president of Georgia arrived in Minsk on a visit on June 20. It was planned that she would meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the prime minister and the heads of both chambers of the Belarusian parliament. Zurabishvili was also supposed to attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games as an honored guest.

On June 20, several thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the head of the Interior Ministry and the chairman of the parliament. Protesters attempted to storm the building. The police dispersed the rally by using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

According to Georgian media, several dozens of people were detained. According to the country’s Ministry of Healthcare, 52 people were injured, including 38 police officers.

