Georgian president cancels visit to Belarus, returning to Tbilisi

21 June 2019 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has cancelled her visit to Belarus and is returning to Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to TASS news agency.

“The president of Georgia is going to the airport, permission has been given for the departure of the plane,” the source said.

The president of Georgia arrived in Minsk on a visit on June 20. It was planned that she would meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the prime minister and the heads of both chambers of the Belarusian parliament. Zurabishvili was also supposed to attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games as an honored guest.

On June 20, several thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament building in the center of Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the head of the Interior Ministry and the chairman of the parliament. Protesters attempted to storm the building. The police dispersed the rally by using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

According to Georgian media, several dozens of people were detained. According to the country’s Ministry of Healthcare, 52 people were injured, including 38 police officers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia hosts annual investment forum
Economy 11:05
Over 200 villages of Georgia to be supplied with gas
Oil&Gas 20 June 18:06
Georgian parliament chairman pays official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 20 June 14:55
Amount of cargo transshipment from Georgia via Turkish ports disclosed
Economy 20 June 13:22
Georgia, Turkey sign memorandum of cooperation
Economy 20 June 11:48
FAO launching new project to support agriculture in Georgia
Economy 19 June 19:20
Latest
Southeast Asian nations, among worst ocean polluters, aim to curb plastic debris
Other News 11:45
Food production up by more than 20 percent in Azerbaijan
Economy 11:42
Iran negotiates opening new flight routes to South Asian countries
Iran 11:39
Turkmenistan, Singapore hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 11:29
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11:23
Kyrgyzstan becomes number one consumer of fruits, vegetables from Uzbekistan
Economy 11:13
Azerbaijan sees growth in extractive industry
Business 11:08
Georgia hosts annual investment forum
Economy 11:05
U.S. envoy for Iran meets Saudi deputy defense minister in Riyadh
World 11:02