Hunger strike continues in front of Georgian Parliament building

1 July 2019 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Four participants of the protest rally continue a hunger strike in front of the Georgian parliament building, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

One of the participants of the hunger strike has not eaten for eight days, three ones have joined later. According to the participants, the action will resume again on July 1 at 19:00 (GMT +4).

Today is the twelfth day of the protest in Tbilisi. On June 30, several hundred people, mostly young people, gathered in front of the parliament.

Rallies on Rustaveli Avenue have been going on for more than ten days, the protesters are demanding the resignation of Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakhariya who is accused of exceeding police force during the dispersal of an action on the first day of protests.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

