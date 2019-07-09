Protests continue in Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

National Movement Party of Georgia has organized a rally on Kazbegi Avenue in Tbilisi, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The protesters stood on the "zebra" with flags and placards and demanded the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia. Some drivers joined the action with signals. Some passersby expressed a negative attitude to the demands.

A representative of the National Movement party Irakli Nadiradze said that they would demand the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia with peaceful actions throughout the country.

Rallies in Georgia have been going on for more two weeks.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the member of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

