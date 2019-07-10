Tomorrow Georgia will host 16th International Conference dedicated to 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Georgia will host the Batumi 16th International Conference, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative on July 11-12, Trend reports citing Georgian Foreign Ministry.

All top Georgian state officials, European Council President Donald Tusk, Estonian PM Juri Ratas and eight foreign ministers from the EU and Eastern Partnership(EaP) countries are scheduled to participate in the two-day event.

The conference aims to assess the EaP, its main deliverables, as well as present geopolitical context. Participants of the conference will reflect on the challenges common to the EU and Eastern partners so that Eastern Partnership effectively accommodates to the interests of each party, in line with the principles of differentiation and inclusiveness.

The conference will offer specific thematic sessions on major areas of cooperation where participants will share new ideas on further strengthening of the partnership and advancing European integration processes beyond 2020.

Participants of the conference will also discuss the projects in the fields of transport, energy and digital connectivity that aim at deeper economic integration of the partners with the EU.

Two parallel events: Eastern Partnership Investment Forum and Donors’ Annual Assembly of the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund will take place on the sidelines of the conference.

EaP is a joint initiative involving the EU, its member states and six Eastern European Partners: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Armenia and Ukraine.

The Eastern Partnership aims to increase open prosperity, stability in the region and development of comprehensive areas including economic development, strengthening institutions, good governance, connectivity, energy efficiency, environment and climate change.

