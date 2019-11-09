Georgia, Ukraine mull issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration

9 November 2019 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze handed over his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reports citing the official website of Ukrainian president.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the Ukrainian-Georgian strategic relations, the significance of constant productive cooperation within international organizations and joint efforts on the path to European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the two countries.

The parties also focused on the high-level activities under Ukraine’s presidency of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development in 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amendments made to program for development of viticulture cooperatives in Georgia
Business 10:30
Leading Chinese travel agency interested in Georgia's tourism market
Business 8 November 21:05
Prices for apartments in dollars decrease in Georgia
Finance 8 November 20:17
Galt & Taggart expecting Georgia's economy growth of 3.5%
Business 8 November 20:12
Azerbaijan’s first Center of Culture & Information opens in Ukraine (PHOTO)
Society 8 November 20:05
Azerbaijani construction company talks on plans for implementing projects in Ukraine
Business 8 November 19:05
Latest
Expert: Medical insurance both in whole world & Azerbaijan has two main goals
Finance 12:04
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for development of modernization project
Tenders 11:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 11:42
Iran operates hydro power plant with BOO approach
Oil&Gas 11:27
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 4-8
Oil&Gas 11:21
Chabahar port to link Mumbai port to Russia via Iran and Azerbaijan
Business 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:03
Kazakhstan's international reserves nearing $30B once again
Business 10:56
Fluxys intends to halve greenhouse gas emissions
Oil&Gas 10:40