Georgia, Ukraine mull issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze handed over his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reports citing the official website of Ukrainian president.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the Ukrainian-Georgian strategic relations, the significance of constant productive cooperation within international organizations and joint efforts on the path to European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the two countries.

The parties also focused on the high-level activities under Ukraine’s presidency of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development in 2019.

