Will Russian FM Sergey Lavrov come to Georgia?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia cannot yet confirm whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planning to visit Georgia to attend Council of Europe (CoE) ministerial, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The ministerial is planned to be held in Tbilisi in the spring of 2020. The venue of the meeting was chosen due to the fact that since November 27, 2019, Georgia has been chairing the Committee of Ministers at the Council of Europe, of which Russia is a member.

"Georgia will host a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of CoE in Tbilisi in May 2020. Currently, we coordinate organizational issues with the secretariat of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe," the press service of the Ministry said.

Georgia will hold chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers at the Council of Europe till May 15, 2020. The chairmanship was handed over to Georgia from France.

Georgia has four priorities as the chairman: human rights and environment protection; civil engagement in decision-making process; jurisdiction oriented on children and strengthening of democracy with the engagement of education, culture and youth.



