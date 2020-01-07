Georgia loses positions in Passport Index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Georgia has lost two positions in the Passport Index, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Currently, Georgian citizens can visit 116 countries of the world without a visa, which is two more than a year ago. During the year, Georgia received visa-free access to Senegal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Thailand and Grenada, but at the same time lost its visa-free regime with Benin and Djibouti.

On January 7, 2020, Henley & Partners published an updated Passport Index, which analyzes the visa procedures of 200 countries and ranks them by the number of countries without entry visa.

For the third year in a row, Japan holds first place in the index. Citizens of the country can visit 191 destinations of the world without a visa, which is one country more than a year ago.

Singapore maintained second place with 190 countries.

South Korea, together with Germany, occupies third place (189 destinations).

