Georgia loses positions in Passport Index

7 January 2020 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has lost two positions in the Passport Index, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Currently, Georgian citizens can visit 116 countries of the world without a visa, which is two more than a year ago. During the year, Georgia received visa-free access to Senegal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Thailand and Grenada, but at the same time lost its visa-free regime with Benin and Djibouti.

On January 7, 2020, Henley & Partners published an updated Passport Index, which analyzes the visa procedures of 200 countries and ranks them by the number of countries without entry visa.

For the third year in a row, Japan holds first place in the index. Citizens of the country can visit 191 destinations of the world without a visa, which is one country more than a year ago.

Singapore maintained second place with 190 countries.

South Korea, together with Germany, occupies third place (189 destinations).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Review of Georgian capital markets during first week of 2020
Finance 14:01
USAID launches Economic Governance Program in Georgia
Business 11:41
Georgia to build first McDonald’s bread factory in Caucasus region
Business 11:26
Macroeconomic review of Georgian economy for 2019
Finance 11:25
Nestle Georgia company announces its total revenue
Finance 6 January 15:42
Georgia names main exporters of electricity to country
Oil&Gas 6 January 13:18
Latest
TAP holding preparations for for laying pipes across Adriatic Sea
Oil&Gas 19:41
Tea harvest volumes in Azerbaijan in 2019 revealed
Business 19:23
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Australia
Politics 19:17
State Border Service: Azerbaijani soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:16
List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated
Business 19:14
Exports of Iran’s Shahrood Cement Company revealed
Business 19:01
NDC: Share of exchange transactions in national currency increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:01
China discloses Turkmen gas import volumes
Oil&Gas 19:00
Transit of goods through Iran’s Lengeh port increases
Business 18:52