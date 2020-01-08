Were Georgian citizens among those killed in crash of Ukrainian plane in Iran?

8 January 2020 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

There were no Georgian citizens among those killed in the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

According to preliminary reports, a Boeing 737-800 plane of the Ukraine International Airlines with 167 passengers and nine crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6:22 (GMT +3:30) on Jan. 8, 2020.

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Reportedly, the plane crashed due to a technical malfunction a few minutes after the takeoff. According to official information voiced by the Ukrainian Embassy in Iran, the cause of the accident was a fire in the engine.

According to the report, the Boeing 737-800 plane was new and was released from the factory about four years ago.

---

