Georgian Tbilisi recognized as one of best of European Cities of the Future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Tbilisi was listed among ten major European Cities of the Future 2020/21 in terms of cost-effectiveness, Trend reports citing report of Fdi Intelligence, an English-language magazine.

The publication identified 10 leading cities in a number of categories.

The other leading European cities in this category are Minsk, Sofia, Bucharest, Kyiv, Budapest, Prague, Ankara, Moscow, Warsaw.

As for the small regions of the future Europe, Tbilisi is the third in the category of cost-effectiveness.

The leader among top ten of European regions in this category is Ruse, one of the largest cities of Bulgaria, followed by Skopje, the capital of Macedonia.

The rating covers 505 locations across Europe.

Fdi Magazine is an English-language bi-monthly news and foreign direct investment publication, providing an up-to-date review of global investment activity.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356