Consular Department: Georgia not to tighten visa regime due to coronavurus threat

Georgia 27 February 2020 18:13 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia does not plan to introduce entry visas for citizens of the countries, with which Georgia has a visa-free regime and where coronavirus has spread, a source at Georgian Foreign Ministry's Consular Department told Trend.

“At present, we do not plan to introduce visas for countries, with which Georgia has a visa-free regime, or restrict their citizens' entry into the country,” the source said.

Earlier, due to the threat of coronavirus, Georgia temporarily suspended flights from China and Iran. Import of animals from China is also prohibited. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection conducts an information campaign among the population.

On February 26, the first case of a new type of coronavirus infection was recorded in Georgia, announced Georgian Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Ekaterina Tikaradze.

Tikaradze said that a 50-year-old Georgian citizen infected with coronavirus is currently in the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

