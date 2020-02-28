Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Georgia, said Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the infected person returned to Georgia from Italy.

According to Gamkrelidze, the patient’s health is satisfactory.

He stated that as of now, 25 patients remain at Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases with the symptoms of flu. Results of their analysis are expected from Lugar Research Center of Georgia.

“I don’t exclude that some tests may come positive, but we should not panic,” Gamkrelidze said.

Georgia reported the first case of coronavirus in the country on February 26.

A 50-year-old Georgian citizen, who travelled in Iran and came back to the Georgia, tested positive for the virus.

Georgia, which suspended flights with Iran earlier this month, also imposed restrictions for road travel with the country as soon as the virus outbreak in Iran was confirmed.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 83,000 people have been confirmed as infected.



Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 55 countries.

