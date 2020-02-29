BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia confirms third case of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze announced that yet another Georgian citizen who recently returned travelled to Iran has tested positive for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Gamkrelidze said this person was in close contact with the first Georgian citizen, who was infected while travelling to Iran for business.

The first case of the virus was detected on February 26 in Georgia, the second - on February 28.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on Georgian citizens to remain calm and be responsible amid the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Let’s spread #SafetynotFear! We need to show people that safety means remaining calm and being responsible”, Georgian President wrote on her Instagram page yesterday.

Her Instagram photos show Zurabishvili travelling on a public bus wearing a face mask.

Georgian citizens have been recommended to temporarily avoid travelling to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An interactive map showing the countries with confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the world is also available.

The coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

