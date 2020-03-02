Parliament of Georgia joins fight against spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Parliament of Georgia has joined the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, special dispensers with disinfectants are installed at the entrances to the building and at the places of the reception of citizens.

According to the parliament sources, the surfaces with which people most often come in contact will be periodically treated with disinfectors.

To date, three cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. All infected are Georgian citizens who have recently arrived from abroad. In addition, 170 people suspected of being infected with coronavirus are quarantined.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

---

