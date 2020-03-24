Georgia bans social gatherings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Tamilla Mamedova - Trend:

Georgian government has banned social gatherings of more than 10 people including weddings and funerals as part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Moreover, according to the decree, within the framework of the state of emergency, all assemblies are prohibited.

Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 54 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; eight individuals have recovered.

As of now, 3,254 people are under quarantine in Georgia, with 233 others in hospitals.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

As of today, over 381,500 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 16,500. Meanwhile, over 101,800 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.