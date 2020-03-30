Georgia declares countrywide quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Quarantine has been announced throughout Georgia, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia stated at the briefing, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

As reported, the quarantine regime has been introduced as part of new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

“We have decided to significantly tighten measures within the state of emergency. We are actually announcing a countrywide quarantine that will enter into force from March 31 at 08:00 am,” Gakharia said.

In addition, curfew will be introduced from 09.00 pm till 06.00 am, and certain restrictions apply to the public transport services. Movement of the people will be also restricted. Furthermore, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Poti, Zugdidi and Rustavi cities are closed for entry and exit.

A state of emergency has been declared in Georgia since March 21. On March 23, the quarantine was announced in Marneuli and Bolnisi districts of the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 100.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

