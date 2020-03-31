Number of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

Five new cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been reported in Georgia on March 30, bringing the total number of infected people to 108, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on the special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 20 patients have fully recovered from the virus. There are 5,114 people remaining in quarantine, and 263 persons - in inpatient care.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On March 31 quarantine has been announced throughout Georgia. In addition, curfew has been introduced from 09.00 pm till 06.00 am, and certain restrictions apply to the public transport services. Movement of the people is also restricted. Furthermore, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Poti, Zugdidi and Rustavi cities are closed for entry and exit.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

