Georgia reports 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7
By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 195 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.
Also, according to the official data, 39 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Two people died of COVID-19 in the country.
There are 4,735 people under quarantine and 383 persons – in inpatient care.
Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.
On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.
---
