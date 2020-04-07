Another patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Another patient infected with COVID-19 died in Georgia, General Director of Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital Tengiz Tsertsvadze said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the 86-year-old woman, was placed in a critical condition in Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital.

This is the third case of death from COVID-19 infection in the country.

The first case of death from coronavirus was reported on April 4 in Georgia.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 195 in Georgia as of April 7, 2020.

According to the official data, 39 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

There are 4,735 people under quarantine and 383 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again called on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

