Georgian PM: emergency regime measures may be tightened

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia has said he does not rule out an extension of the state of emergency in the country, as well as tightening the measures implemented within the emergency regime, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He noted that the government is monitoring the situation and may decide to tighten measures not for individual regions but throughout the country.

“It should be noted that the number of regional clusters in the country is growing. This should be taken into account. We should also take into consideration that we may make a decision on tightening the measures in the whole country and not in some regions because we have serious clusters in Kobuleti, Marneuli and Bolnisi, now Lentekhi has been affected, and there were several cases in Samegrelo and Batumi. Let's see what the results will be by the end of the day," Gakharia said.

The Georgian government had said the state of emergency would last until April 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 214 on April 9.

