Azerbaijani Embassy assists low-income families in several regions of Georgia

The food aid campaign initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia continues, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

On April 14, boxes of groceries were delivered to low-income families living in Tbilisi by the embassy representatives led by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov.

In addition, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia delivered humanitarian aid to the Rustavi and Gardabani municipalities in the Kvemo Kartli region on April 11. In total, 200 socially vulnerable families living in these municipalities received food assistance. Kvemo Kartli Governor Shota Rekhviashvili and Gardabani Mayor Ramaz Budagashvili took part in the distribution of the humanitarian aid.

“I want to once again thank the Azerbaijani people. This is the best example of friendship and mutual assistance. This humanitarian action is accompanied by bilingual leaflets. The inscription reads “It’s still relevant to stay home,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, on April 10, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia handed over food packages to needy families of the Bolnisi municipality. Food packages were handed over to over 2,100 socially vulnerable families, people with disabilities, retirees and needy citizens.

"The Embassy of Azerbaijan has provided us with food packages for vulnerable groups of different categories. I would like to thank the Azerbaijani side for this initiative. Their support is especially important for us during this period," said David Sherazadashvili, mayor of the Bolnisi municipality.

On April 9, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia delivered humanitarian cargo to Marneuli district. As reported, 600 parties with humanitarian aid were distributed to the most needy residents of Marneuli.

According to Dursun Hasanov, these steps once again testify to the close friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

“We have one goal - to fight the coronavirus with all our might, and I know that soon we will overcome this threat. The Georgian government will make every effort for this,” the ambassador said.

