COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 336

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 336 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 74 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

Three people died of COVID-19 in the country, while 5,000 people remain under quarantine and 494 patients are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

---