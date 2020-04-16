Georgia launches special mobile application STOP COVID

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

An application called STOP COVID has been launched in Georgia to help stem the further spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the application aims to combat the virus by informing people if they have been in contact with a COVID-19 infected person. The application was created by an Austrian company. The model of this application has been used in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The application does not require registration or personal information. It gives its consumer a unique ID, through which it identifies a person's social contacts.

The data is kept in the mobile phone and the user has control over the data. The system is in line with European data protection standards.

The application is available for iOS users through the App Store by the name of STOP COVID, while users of Android can download it from Google Play by the name of NOVID20.

To discover which smartphones have been in contact with each other, the system uses technologies including Bluethooth and GPS. The application will log interactions that span more than 15 minutes and take place within two meters.

If an individual tests positive, they provide information pertaining to contacts in the last five days via the application to the Health Ministry.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, all other users which have been in contact with him or her in the last five days will be notified by applications so that they may isolate themselves or go to the hospital.

