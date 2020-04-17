Georgia bans private vehicle traffic due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

Starting April 17, all private vehicle traffic is banned throughout Georgia until the end of the state of emergency, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

As reported, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s spokesperson Irakli Chikovani announced at a news briefing on April 16 that despite the strict recommendations from healthcare officials to stay home, there is still intense movement on the streets.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 370 cases of COVID-19 since February 28, including 77 recoveries and three deaths.

Starting April 17, it is mandatory to wear face masks at all closed public spaces. Otherwise, the relevant legal entities will be fined for violation of the state of emergency regulations.

During ten days from April 17, restrictions also are imposed on visiting cemeteries in all cities throughout the country.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

