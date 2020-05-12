One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

IIn the past 24 hours, one more person tested COVID-19 positive in Georgia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 639, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

Reportedly, 4,769 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and 414 patients are under observation in hospitals.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 349. Eleven coronavirus-infected people died.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.