One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
IIn the past 24 hours, one more person tested COVID-19 positive in Georgia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 639, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.
Reportedly, 4,769 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine, and 414 patients are under observation in hospitals.
The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 349. Eleven coronavirus-infected people died.
Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.
Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan organizes online discussion and presentation of “Polar Bear” short film
Latest
Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan organizes online discussion and presentation of “Polar Bear” short film
Council of Europe: Possibility to launch new visa liberalization dialogues with EaP to be considered in due course