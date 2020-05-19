Georgia, Croatia discuss steps to overcome COVID-19 crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic discussed the situation related to the coronavirus pandemic over the phone, Trend reports citing press office of the President of Georgia.

The heads of state spoke about the particular measures that Georgia and Croatia will take to overcome the coronavirus crisis and the steps developed by the governments to open the economy. The presidents also discussed phased mitigation plans in specific areas.

According to the press office, Salome Zourabichvili invited the Croatian president to visit Georgia.

“Croatian president noted that he loves Georgian culture and Georgian wine,” the presidential press service said in a statement.

Georgia and Croatia established diplomatic relations in 1993.

