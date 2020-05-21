New Deputy Mayor of Georgia's capital appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Andria Basilaia has been appointed Deputy of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, he will replace Sophio Khuntsaria in the role.

Sopho Khuntsaria announced her resignation last week.

Kaladze noted that Basilaia has been a member of the team since 2017. He received a degree in political science and economics in the United States.

"Andria has served on various important positions. He is a successful young man and a real professional. I would like to sincerely wish him success, and I am sure that with joint efforts we will implement many more important and useful projects for our city," the mayor explained.

Andria Basilaia previously headed the Urban Service at the City Hall, where he will be replaced by Viktor Tsilosani.

