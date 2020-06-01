Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Eleven new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected persons to 794, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, 19 patients recovered in past 24 hours, said Marina Ezugbaia, the medical director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital.
The total number of recovered patients has reached 624.
Three persons are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Twelve patients died from the virus.
Currently, 2,494 people remain under quarantine, and 301 persons – in patient care.
