Georgia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Two new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected persons to 796, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Ten patients recovered in past 24 hours, said Marina Ezugbaia, the medical director of the Tbilisi Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 634.

Currently, 2,508 people remain under quarantine, and 300 people are in patient care.

Georgia continues to reopen its economy as the country has maintained a low infection rate so far. All types of produce markets, stores, shopping malls, restaurants with outdoor seating areas opened on June 1.

Starting from June 8 restaurants and hotels that have passed the inspections of the Ministry of Health and have the appropriate permits will reopen.