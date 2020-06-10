Council of Europe donates protective materials to Georgian prisons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Council of Europe (CoE) has donated protective materials to Georgia in response to the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic and to the need to provide urgent support to prisoners and prison staff, Trend reports via the CoE.

The donations to Georgia include 6,500 face masks, 2,500 face shields and 500 liters of hand sanitizer and antiseptic liquid, 5,000 disposable plastic shoe covers and 3,000 medical disposable head covers.

"These donations aim to support the commitment of the Council of Europe member states and their national prison administrations to adhere to the CoE’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhumane of Degrading Treatment or Punishment statement of principles for the treatment of persons deprived of their liberty, in accordance with the World Health Organisation guidelines in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic”, reads the official statement of CoE.

The donations were delivered following requests from the Ministries of Justice and prison administrations within the framework of cooperation activities implemented by the Criminal Law Cooperation Unit, Action against Crime Department, Directorate General Human Rights and Rule of Law.

Georgia became a member of the Council of Europe on April 27, 1999. Today, the organization, which was founded in 1949, includes 47 states.

