Georgia reports 5 more coronavirus cases

Georgia 11 June 2020 08:19 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reports 5 more coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Five more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Georgia, increasing the number of total confirmed cases to 827, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of recovered patients has reached 690. Some 13 patients died from the virus.

Currently, 3,230 people remain under quarantine, and 285 persons are in patient care.

Head of Georgia’s National Disease Control Center Amiran Gamkrelidze said the sources of infection in the five new cases are unknown so far. He again called on people to maintain social distancing, use face masks indoors and in public transport, observe the rules of personal and public hygiene, work remotely and avoid public gatherings.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.

On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and on March 31 a general quarantine regime was introduced in the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Coronavirus-related deaths count increases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:47
Azerpost to offer new service related to online payments ICT 09:41
Georgia's Tbilisi City Hall to announce tender to purchase new mini buses Transport 09:39
Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi Business 08:47
Georgia reports 5 more coronavirus cases Georgia 08:19
Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue in Saint Paul, Minnesota US 08:05
Equinor, SOCAR discussing project schedule for Karabakh field Oil&Gas 08:01
California's Disneyland plans to reopen in phases in July Business 07:20
Australian police seize 15.3 mln USD of marijuana in massive bust Other News 06:31
2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in blast in NW Pakistan Other News 05:45
Brazil's industrial confidence gains in June Economy 04:56
Ford, Volkswagen expand cooperation on commercial vehicles, electrification Transport 04:07
Starbucks forecasts over $2 billion drop in quarterly income as COVID-19 hits Finance 02:54
J&J moves up start of coronavirus vaccine human trials to July US 02:05
New coronavirus deaths in France sharply down, but cases rise Europe 01:20
Germany reopens country to refugees after COVID-19 lockdown Europe 00:31
Brazil's Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response Other News 10 June 23:43
Number of U.S. air passengers fell 96% in April to historic low: government Transport 10 June 22:54
Delta expects second-quarter revenue to slump, looks to amend debt deals Transport 10 June 22:19
German gov't supports its companies to establish co-op with Kazakhstan Business 10 June 21:44
Azerbaijan, Turkey inter-parliamentary groups hold videoconference Politics 10 June 21:19
Georgia's government offers support to agricultural industry Business 10 June 20:33
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers changes quarantine regime control rules Politics 10 June 20:30
National Bank of Georgia holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 10 June 20:19
Azerbaijan confirms 339 new COVID-19 cases Society 10 June 19:11
Azerbaijan, FAO start implementing new joint project under Partnership Program Business 10 June 18:59
Azerbaijani insurance market grows despite restricted economic activity amid coronavirus Economy 10 June 18:50
Iran introduces advanced irrigation technologies Business 10 June 18:35
Kazakhstan, China to implement several joint projects Business 10 June 18:25
Azerbaijani NBCO's assets climb up Finance 10 June 18:17
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 13 Oil&Gas 10 June 18:13
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary to buy equipment, software via tender Tenders 10 June 18:12
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of geophysical instrument Tenders 10 June 18:11
Nominal income of population ramping up in Azerbaijan Finance 10 June 18:10
COVID-19 crisis, low oil prices to affect trade relations between Finland, Kazakhstan Business 10 June 18:09
Tesla to accelerate production of Semi trucks US 10 June 18:06
Equinor’s production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 10 June 17:57
Azerbaijan’s automaker plans to increase production volume Business 10 June 17:54
Turkmenistan’s State Bank opens tender for repairs of apartment buildings Tenders 10 June 17:54
Official: Oil prices favorably influencing Kazakhstan’s national currency rate Business 10 June 17:53
Uzbek Ravon brand cars top sales in Kazakhstan Business 10 June 17:51
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone to boost production Business 10 June 17:46
Kazakhstan to establish natural resources database, possibly discover new deposits Business 10 June 17:43
Iran discloses production volume of agricultural products Business 10 June 17:38
Turkmen company recycles used tires into crumb rubber Business 10 June 17:34
France lifts pandemic response to 136 billion euros Europe 10 June 17:19
Delta Air expects to have $10 billion in cash, cash equivalents by end-2020 US 10 June 17:17
New automobile bridge opens at Turkmen-Iranian border Transport 10 June 17:14
Uzbekistan, China talk discounts on rail freight along new multimodal corridor Transport 10 June 17:12
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues grow Finance 10 June 16:53
Ministry: Iran pays special attention to local production Business 10 June 16:51
MFA issues statement on Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of hate speech Politics 10 June 16:46
BP’s associated gas deliveries to SOCAR in last decade Oil&Gas 10 June 16:44
EIA ups its forecast for 2Q2020 oil extraction volume in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 10 June 16:41
Agricultural production rises in Azerbaijan Business 10 June 16:38
Iran plans to increase export of non oil-products Business 10 June 16:32
Uzbekistan sends first batch of medical masks to Kuwait Business 10 June 16:24
Azerbaijan to launch first QR-code payment project at LUKOIL fuel stations ICT 10 June 16:15
Azerbaijan re-opens website for obtaining permission for movement during quarantine Society 10 June 16:11
Kazakhstan-Greece trade turnover surges Business 10 June 16:02
Turkmen, French businesses may lock new deals at online business forum Business 10 June 15:59
Iran preparing to receive tourists Business 10 June 15:49
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for wheels testing Tenders 10 June 15:48
Uzbekistan aims to ensure further growth of its economy Business 10 June 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of sanitizers Tenders 10 June 15:46
EIA predicts Turkmenistan’s oil output in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 10 June 15:46
Cargo transportation tariffs increase in Kazakhstan Transport 10 June 15:45
CAERC: Azerbaijan has ample opportunities to attract foreign loans Finance 10 June 15:41
Iran stock exchange to trade ETF shares on June 21 Business 10 June 15:28
European Council to discuss Eastern Partnership's long-term policy objectives Politics 10 June 15:23
Consumer Price Index for Azerbaijani non-food products shows uptick Finance 10 June 15:22
Iran's export to neighboring countries to grow Business 10 June 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses consumer price index for food Finance 10 June 15:19
Turkmenistan participates in online consultations with OSCE PA Turkmenistan 10 June 15:18
Bulgaria cuts taxes for restaurants and catering services Europe 10 June 15:17
Turkish company to build waste-to-energy plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10 June 15:02
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for product imports Business 10 June 14:58
Iran develops national employment database Business 10 June 14:54
Inflation rate grows in Azerbaijan Finance 10 June 14:53
Privatization process of Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna postponed Finance 10 June 14:48
Kazakhstan's ERG to hold equipment overhaul at its Shymkent-based subsidiary Business 10 June 14:45
Uzbek-Korean joint venture buys safe boxes via tender Tenders 10 June 14:44
Baku Stock Exchange sells notes of Central Bank Finance 10 June 14:37
Warehouse to be built in Iran’s Amirabad port Business 10 June 14:34
Iran suspends import of leather goods from Turkey Business 10 June 14:30
Uzbekistan’s import of steel from Turkey decreases Business 10 June 14:30
Iran announces plan to increase greenhouse production Business 10 June 14:30
Kazakhstan’s import of steel from Turkey declines Business 10 June 14:30
Georgia’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 10 June 14:30
Turkey's cement export to Iraq drops Business 10 June 14:28
Iran discloses COVID-19 data for June 10 Society 10 June 14:23
Uzbekistan launches ATMs with currency exchange function Finance 10 June 14:18
Iran's import of steel from Turkey considerably plummets Business 10 June 14:18
Turkey's cement export to Russia surges from January through May 2020 Business 10 June 14:17
Azerbaijan boosts alternative energy production Oil&Gas 10 June 14:16
Israel’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 10 June 14:13
Kazakhstan's Eurasia Insurance to survive sovereign default-associated stress scenario Finance 10 June 14:10
Qatar’s import of steel from Turkey falling Business 10 June 14:09
Iran's increases export of fruit, vegetables Business 10 June 14:00
Turkey's cement export to Uzbekistan sharply drops Business 10 June 13:55
All news