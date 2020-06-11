Georgia reports 5 more coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Five more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Georgia, increasing the number of total confirmed cases to 827, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of recovered patients has reached 690. Some 13 patients died from the virus.

Currently, 3,230 people remain under quarantine, and 285 persons are in patient care.

Head of Georgia’s National Disease Control Center Amiran Gamkrelidze said the sources of infection in the five new cases are unknown so far. He again called on people to maintain social distancing, use face masks indoors and in public transport, observe the rules of personal and public hygiene, work remotely and avoid public gatherings.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.

On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and on March 31 a general quarantine regime was introduced in the country.

