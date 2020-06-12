Ambassador: US, Georgia remain strong strategic partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The US-Georgia relations are exemplary especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The US ambassador spoke with journalists during her trip to Gori municipality in the Shida Kartli region.

"Georgian government has done a great job of managing the crisis and the US is proud to be working with Georgia," Degnan said.

According to her, the state of emergency has been managed very well to enable economic development, which Georgia needs so much.

Ambassador Degnan also told Georgian journalists earlier that the US and Georgia have done a lot to build the partnership and cooperation.

Stressing that the US continues to support the country, Ambassador Degnan said the two countries undoubtedly remain strong strategic partners.

"We will continue to take many initiatives with Georgia, because we believe in future and success of the country", ambassador Degnan said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356