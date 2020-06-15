Georgia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has confirmed 15 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one recovery, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Currently, Georgia’s coronavirus cases stand at 879. Some 704 patients recovered from the novel virus so far. Meanwhile, 14 people died of coronavirus in Georgia.

According to the latest figures, 2,795 people remain under quarantine, and 252 people are in hospital supervision.

Head of Georgia’s National Disease Control Center Amiran Gamkrelidze called on people to maintain social distancing, use face masks indoors and in public transport, observe the rules of personal and public hygiene, work remotely and avoid public gatherings.