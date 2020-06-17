There is no risk to holding of elections within Constitutional terms: Georgian PM

Nothing threatens holding of elections within Constitutional terms and even if there is such risk, it is minimal – Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said in Free Vision Program of Georgian First Channel in response to the question about possible change of elections date, Trend reports.

According to PM, the issue comes from uncertainty over the second wave of the pandemic and crisis.

“There is no risk to holding of elections within Constitutional terms although, in any case, one and the same people may use the issue for political speculation. At present, there is no such risk,” Gakharia said.