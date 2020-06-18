Georgia reports 5 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has reported five new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 893, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As many as 739 of the 893 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.

As of today, 140 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia. Some 2,710 individuals are under quarantine in the country.

The first coronavirus infection case in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020.

On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and on March 31, a general quarantine regime was introduced in the country.

Meanwhile, Georgia has started reopening its economy, and domestic tourism has already resumed.

---