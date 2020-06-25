US donates special equipment to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The US government continues to support the State Security Service of Georgia responsible for keeping the country safe from Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), Trend reports referring to the US Embassy to Georgia.

"This week, our Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) donated highly technical equipment to help Georgia with WMD detection and identification, as well as necessary tools for their maintenance," says the US Embassy to Georgia.

Specifically, this equipment will be used for countering improvised weapons of mass destruction and for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response.

The equipment requires special knowledge for its effective usage, which is why DTRA will also be providing necessary training for their Georgian counterparts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356