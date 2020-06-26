PM: Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration continues and is deepening, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark in his annual report at the plenary session in the parliament.

"This direction fundamentally determines the future of our country," Gakharia said.

Prime minister said that Euro-Atlantic integration has its dimensions such as education, transport, communications, energy, labor market and others.

Meanwhile, Gakharia has reported to the parliament twice recently.

On 26 May, he presented the government’s activities which had been carried out during the pandemic, while on 29 May, he answered deputies' questions at the parliament plenary session.

