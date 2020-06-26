PM: NATO remains most important guarantor of Georgia’s future security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) remains the most important guarantor of Georgia’s future security and is a strategic partner, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark in his annual report at the plenary session in the parliament.

Head of the government said that since Georgia is aimed at full-fledged membership of NATO, the country has done its best to fulfill the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP).

“Deep cooperation with NATO in all directions becomes the priority. We are ready for membership in the alliance at any moment,” Gakharia said.

Relations between NATO and Georgia date back to 1992 when Georgia joined the North-Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC). The latter was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) in 1997 as a forum for discussions between NATO and partners.

In 1994, Georgia joined the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and since 1996, the country has been actively participating in training and exercises within program.

