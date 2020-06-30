Georgian parliament approves constitutional amendments in third reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian Parliament has approved the draft constitutional amendments regarding the electoral system in the third hearing, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to the amendments, the 2020 parliamentary elections in the country will be held in a model close to proportional.

As reported, 117 members of Parliament (MPs) supported the draft constitutional law on the amendments, while three MPs voted against the proposal.

Based on the amendments, the 2020 parliamentary elections will be held under the context of a mixed electoral system (120 proportional, 30 majoritarian), meaning that the next parliament will be composed of 120 MPs elected under the proportional system and 30 MPs elected under the majoritarian system, with a 1-percent threshold.

The amendments also stipulate the so-called 40-percent locking mechanism. Particularly, the party which receives less than 40.54 percent votes under the proportional system, will not be able to form an independent majoritarian government.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356