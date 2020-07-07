Georgian Embassy in Israel warns Georgian citizens

The Georgian Embassy in Israel released a statement for Georgian citizens being in Israel, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the embassy, ​​on July 6, the Israeli government approved new restrictions to prevent the spread of infection caused by COVID-19.

The embassy addresses citizens and asks them to note that halls, bars, night clubs, sports halls, swimming pools, and concert halls have been closed.

The number of visitors to restaurants has been reduced to 20, and the number of visitors to open and closed spaces is allowed no more than 30 people.