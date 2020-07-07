Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Five new cases of coronavirus have been revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 958, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The total number of recoveries stands at 838, while 15 patients died of COVID-19 overall in the country.

Currently, 3,903 people remain in quarantine.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid the second wave of the virus,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said earlier.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.