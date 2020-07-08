Georgia purchases more rapid COVID-19 tests under WB project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

As part of the World Bank’s Emergency COVID-19 Response Project, Georgian Ministry of Health has purchased another 117,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Of this volume, Georgian ministry has acquired 50,000 antigen tests from South Korean BIOSENSOR company and 67,000 antibody tests from American Green Lab/Biogene.

Meanwhile, last week, with $80-million funds from the World Bank’s Emergency COVID-19 Response project, the government of Georgia has purchased 250,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 147,000 rapid COVID-19 antibody and antigen test kits.

As of today, five new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia, taking the total number up to 963, according to stopcov.ge

The total number of recoveries stands at 841, while 15 patients died of COVID-19 overall in the country.

Currently, 3,903 people remain under quarantine and 292 persons under medical observation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356